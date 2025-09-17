PM Modi's birthday: Centre launches maternal, child health campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday today by rolling out major public welfare programs.
In Madhya Pradesh, he launched the 'Swasth Nari-Sashakt Pariwar' campaign to improve maternal and child health, kicked off the ₹23,140 crore PM Mitra Park textile project, and introduced 'Suman Sakhi,' an AI chatbot for maternal health support.
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative
These launches are part of BJP's "Sewa Pakhwada," a two-week nationwide service drive starting September 19.
Delhi just opened 41 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to upgrade local healthcare—aiming for over a thousand by 2026.
Maharashtra is running a huge eye care campaign with free exams for a million people and over one lakh cataract surgeries.
Across the country, there are also blood donation camps, walks for service, and even mobile screenings about Modi's life—all tying into this birthday's focus on community upliftment.