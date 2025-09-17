PM Modi's birthday: Centre launches maternal, child health campaign

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative

These launches are part of BJP's "Sewa Pakhwada," a two-week nationwide service drive starting September 19.

Delhi just opened 41 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to upgrade local healthcare—aiming for over a thousand by 2026.

Maharashtra is running a huge eye care campaign with free exams for a million people and over one lakh cataract surgeries.

Across the country, there are also blood donation camps, walks for service, and even mobile screenings about Modi's life—all tying into this birthday's focus on community upliftment.