Injured Cummins to play 'significant' role in Ashes: Andrew McDonald

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that injured captain Pat Cummins will play a "significant" role in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under. However, he also hinted that Cummins may not feature in all five Tests of the series due to his ongoing recovery from a lumbar bone stress issue. The much-anticipated Test series against England is set to begin on November 21 in Perth.

Coach's confidence McDonald dismisses speculation about Cummins's Ashes absence McDonald has dismissed any speculation about Cummins missing the Ashes series. "We're confident that he's going to partake in the Ashes so I think to sensationalize that he's not would be an over-reaction," he told SEN radio. The coach acknowledged that while it's not an ideal situation, Cummins is working through a program for his return to play.

Rehabilitation process Cummins to miss white-ball series against NZ, India Cummins will be missing Australia's white-ball series against New Zealand and India ahead of the Ashes. McDonald said he expects the fast bowler to be around the white-ball squad as part of his rehabilitation. However, he also cast doubt on any of Australia's Test bowlers featuring in all five Ashes Tests due to their workload management. "From the get-go, we never really planned for five Test matches for most of our fast bowlers," he said.