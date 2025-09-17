Microsoft pledges $30B AI investment in UK amid Trump visit

Microsoft's investment is the company's "largest financial commitment" in the UK, with half of the amount earmarked for developing cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The tech giant currently employs 6,000 people in the UK and operates multiple data centers, AI research facilities, and video game studios there. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella stressed the company's dedication to creating new opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Additional investment

Google joins AI investment spree in the UK

Along with Microsoft's investment, Google has also announced a £5 billion ($6.8 billion) investment in the UK over the next two years to support the country's AI drive. The UK and US governments have also agreed to cooperate on nuclear and space technology as part of the "Tech Prosperity Deal." The partnership will expedite regulatory approvals and several new private-sector investment deals for nuclear projects.