India boosts Russian oil imports despite US tariffs
India increased its Russian oil imports, averaging 1.73 million barrels per day in early September 2025.
That's up from the last two months, and it happened even though the US imposed a 25% base tariff and an additional 25% secondary tariff to slow things down.
Russian oil is attractive because it fits well with Indian refineries and is cheaper than other options.
This isn't just about numbers—it shows how India is sticking to its energy needs despite US pressure, and how global politics can shape what ends up at local gas stations.
The US is still trying to talk things out: a top official landed in Delhi this week for trade talks, and President Trump even sent PM Modi birthday wishes—so there's tension, but also some friendly gestures behind the scenes.