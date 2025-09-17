Nifty crosses 25,250 mark for 1st time
The Indian stock market kicked off Wednesday on a high note—Nifty traded above 25,250 and Sensex was up almost 150 points, building on Tuesday's strong finish.
Investors are still buying in big time
Big investors are still buying in, with both foreign and domestic players putting in serious money just yesterday (over ₹1,800 crore combined).
For anyone watching the markets or thinking about investing, this shows confidence is running high—particularly in private banks, IT, and FMCG stocks.
Analysts see room for Nifty to climb even more soon.
Fed's interest rate decision is awaited
Everyone's waiting on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today.
If the Fed cuts rates as expected, it could shift global markets and impact how much money flows into India.
So while things look upbeat right now, there's still a bit of suspense ahead.