Bajaj Auto's stock slips 3.31% this week

Trading volumes dip slightly, but investors remain interested

Trading activity was a bit lower than usual lately (2.2 lakh shares vs the weekly average of 4.5 lakh), but Bajaj Auto is holding steady overall—its six-month beta is just 0.69, which means it isn't super jumpy compared to the market.

Plus, if you'd invested three months ago, you'd be up over 6%.

So while there are short-term dips, Bajaj Auto's medium-term performance is looking pretty solid for now.