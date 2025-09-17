Bajaj Auto's stock slips 3.31% this week
Bajaj Auto's stock slipped 3.31% this week, closing at ₹9,072.5 on September 17, 2025.
Even with the drop, there was a small bump the day before and trading volumes stayed decent—over three lakh shares changed hands.
Despite these ups and downs, it appears that investors remain interested in the company, as suggested by the trading activity.
Trading volumes dip slightly, but investors remain interested
Trading activity was a bit lower than usual lately (2.2 lakh shares vs the weekly average of 4.5 lakh), but Bajaj Auto is holding steady overall—its six-month beta is just 0.69, which means it isn't super jumpy compared to the market.
Plus, if you'd invested three months ago, you'd be up over 6%.
So while there are short-term dips, Bajaj Auto's medium-term performance is looking pretty solid for now.