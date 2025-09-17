Cardi B admits to falling asleep during viral civil trial

Rapper Cardi B has admitted to falling asleep during her recent civil assault trial that went viral . The revelation came during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she confessed to being exhausted from juggling court appearances, family responsibilities, and an album rollout. "I'm not even going to lie, I was (asleep)," the 32-year-old said when asked if she had dozed off during closing arguments.

Trial details Trial was 'exhausting' for the rapper Cardi B, who was found not liable in a civil case related to allegations from a former security guard, admitted that the trial was exhausting. "I'm in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court," she said. "And then when I get to court, I realize that it's going to be on national TV, being televised." She revealed, "I missed my kids' first day of school. But at least it's positive press."

Album release Rapper turned trial into album promo Despite the stress from the trial, Cardi B turned it into a promotional strategy for her upcoming album Am I the Drama? The day after the trial, she released limited "Courtroom Edition" versions of her record with viral meme photos from inside the courthouse as cover art. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I mean look!... BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW."