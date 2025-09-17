Jail term for stubble-burning farmers could send strong message: SC 

The Supreme Court has suggested that sending some farmers to jail for stubble burning could be a strong deterrent. The suggestion came during a hearing on petitions related to severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR every October. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran were part of the bench hearing the case.

Judicial inquiry Chief Justice's remarks on penal provisions for stubble burning During the hearing, the chief justice asked why authorities aren't considering penal provisions for stubble burning. "If some people are behind bars, it will send the correct message. Why don't you think of some penalty provisions for the agriculturists? If you have a real intention of protecting the environment, then why shy away?" he said. "Farmers are special, and we are eating because of them... but it does not mean that they can take advantage," he added.

Environmental impact Stubble burning's impact on Delhi's air quality Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major cause of Delhi's toxic air quality in October and November. Farmers resort to this practice to clear fields of crop residue due to the high costs of manual labor or specialized machines. Earlier, Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh told the court that farmers had been offered subsidies and equipment to handle stubble burning issues, but they all have the same story. "They only plead helplessness before you," she said.