Puja Khedkar's family vanishes after abducted truck driver rescued

The Maharashtra Police has launched a massive manhunt for the family of dismissed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar. This comes after her father, Dilip Khedkar, and his driver-bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, were accused of abducting a 22-year-old truck helper, Prahlad Kumar. The incident happened on Mulund-Airoli Road when an SUV linked to the Khedkars brushed against a concrete mixer truck.

Rescue operation Victim rescued from the Khedkars's bungalow in Pune After the collision, two occupants of the car allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle and drove away, the police said. The victim was later rescued from the Khedkar family's bungalow in Pune. However, by the time police returned to the premises, both Dilip and Salunkhe had fled with the vehicle used in the abduction. The Navi Mumbai crime branch is now conducting a parallel investigation into this case.

Investigation details Police tracking family's financial transactions, immigration alerted The Navi Mumbai police is investigating the family's financial transactions, including ATM withdrawals, toll booth records, and movements at railway stations, Times Now said, quoting reports. The family's farmhouse in Pune is also under surveillance. Immigration authorities have also been alerted in case Dilip and Salunkhe attempt to flee the country.

Accusations Manorama accused of helping husband and son-in-law escape Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar, is also accused of helping her husband escape. She allegedly promised to bring Dilip and Salunkhe to the police station but later backed out. Investigators say she removed the SUV involved in the abduction and refused to cooperate with authorities, even unleashing dogs to intimidate a police team. A case has been registered against her for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty.