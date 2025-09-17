Ranveer to wrap up 'Dhurandhar' soon; eyes 'Don 3' preparation

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the espionage thriller Dhurandhar . The film is nearing completion and will wrap up by October 15, reported Pinkvilla. A source told the portal, "The last leg of Dhurandhar shoot is going on in full swing, and Ranveer wraps up his portions in the first week of October." "The remaining star cast of the film will shoot for another 10 days."

Promotional strategy Makers to kick off 'Dhurandhar' promotions soon The filmmakers are gearing up to kick off the promotional activities for Dhurandhar around Diwali. The source added that "around 65% of the edit is locked on the table, and the first copy of the film, outside of some technical touch-ups, is expected to be ready by the end of October." "The post-production teams are racing to the finish line to bring Dhurandhar on December 5."

Next project Singh to begin prep for 'Don 3' next month After wrapping up Dhurandhar, Singh is going to move on to Don 3. The insider revealed, "Ranveer begins his prep work for Don 3 from the end of October, with the intent of starting shoot from the month of January." "He will be having script reading sessions with Farhan (Akhtar), and also work with the action team." "Big action sequences are being planned with Ranveer."