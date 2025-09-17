West Indies leave out veteran Kraigg Brathwaite for India Tests

The West Indies cricket board have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India . The matches, starting October 2 and October 10 respectively, will be the first time in seven years that West Indies play Test cricket in India. The team is a mix of veterans and youngsters, with former captain Kraigg Brathwaite missing out on selection due to poor form. Here are further details.

Team composition West Indies squad for India Tests The West Indies squad for the India Test series includes Roston Chase as captain and Jomel Warrican as vice-captain. Khary Pierre has been included in the squad after impressing with his performance in white-ball matches for West Indies. Here is the Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Team changes Brathwaite dropped, Chanderpaul and Athanaze included Brathwaite, who had a poor run with the bat against Australia in their last three-Test series at home, has been left out of the squad. He had scores of 4, 4, 0 and 7 in the first two Tests and was dropped from the third. Meanwhile, Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to strengthen top-order batting while Pierre is included as a second specialist spinner after his strong performance in West Indies Championship.