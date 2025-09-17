Will Andy Pycroft officiate Pakistan's remaining matches in Asia Cup? 

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to PTI that match referee Andy Pycroft will be replaced by Richie Richardson for Pakistan's upcoming Asia Cup group stage clash against UAE. The decision comes after a compromise was reached with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The move follows a tense standoff between PCB and ICC after Sunday's high-profile match between India and Pakistan.

Protest details ICC rejects PCB's formal protest against Pycroft The PCB lodged a formal protest against Pycroft, demanding his removal from all Pakistan matches in the tournament. The board alleged that he violated ICC rules and regulations during the match. However, the global governing body initially rejected these claims. The response was notably signed by ICC general manager Waseem Khan, a former CEO of PCB, which further complicated matters behind closed doors.

Resolution Compromise reached after day of speculation After a day of speculation and closed-door negotiations, a "middle-of-the-road" solution was finally reached. As part of the agreement, Richie Richardson will now officiate Pakistan's upcoming game against UAE. This decision was seen as a face-saver for PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. Earlier in the day, Naqvi was reportedly in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif but officials insisted that their discussion had nothing to do with cricket.

Financial implications Financial implications for PCB Had Pakistan decided to withdraw from the tournament, it could have cost the board an estimated $16 million in revenue. This is a loss they can ill afford, especially when compared to financially stronger boards like BCCI. The uncertainty of the day also affected team proceedings with a pre-match press conference scheduled ahead of Pakistan's training session canceled just 90 minutes before players were due at ground.