Will Andy Pycroft officiate Pakistan's remaining matches in Asia Cup?
What's the story
In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to PTI that match referee Andy Pycroft will be replaced by Richie Richardson for Pakistan's upcoming Asia Cup group stage clash against UAE. The decision comes after a compromise was reached with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The move follows a tense standoff between PCB and ICC after Sunday's high-profile match between India and Pakistan.
Protest details
ICC rejects PCB's formal protest against Pycroft
The PCB lodged a formal protest against Pycroft, demanding his removal from all Pakistan matches in the tournament. The board alleged that he violated ICC rules and regulations during the match. However, the global governing body initially rejected these claims. The response was notably signed by ICC general manager Waseem Khan, a former CEO of PCB, which further complicated matters behind closed doors.
Resolution
Compromise reached after day of speculation
After a day of speculation and closed-door negotiations, a "middle-of-the-road" solution was finally reached. As part of the agreement, Richie Richardson will now officiate Pakistan's upcoming game against UAE. This decision was seen as a face-saver for PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. Earlier in the day, Naqvi was reportedly in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif but officials insisted that their discussion had nothing to do with cricket.
Financial implications
Financial implications for PCB
Had Pakistan decided to withdraw from the tournament, it could have cost the board an estimated $16 million in revenue. This is a loss they can ill afford, especially when compared to financially stronger boards like BCCI. The uncertainty of the day also affected team proceedings with a pre-match press conference scheduled ahead of Pakistan's training session canceled just 90 minutes before players were due at ground.
Training contrast
Pakistan train ahead of UAE clash
Despite rumors of a possible boycott, the Pakistani squad showed up for training with a noticeably relaxed attitude. They were seen engaging in an outdated football passing routine instead of high-intensity drills. This was in stark contrast to the Indian team's three-hour training session under strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux after their emphatic win over Pakistan on Sunday.