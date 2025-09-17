34-year-old all-rounder named New Zealand captain for Australia T20Is 

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia . The team sees the return of Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears, who missed the recent Zimbabwe tour due to personal and health reasons, respectively. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell will lead the Kiwis as regular skipper Mitchell Santner has been ruled out due to an injury. The three-match series will be played at Bay Oval from October 1-4.

Team composition Several players return for NZ The New Zealand squad for the T20I series also includes Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Zak Foulkes. Jacob Duffy is currently ranked number one in T20I bowling. Youngster Bevon Jacobs retains his place after an impressive debut against South Africa in Zimbabwe, while Devon Conway stays on after coming in as injury cover on that tour.

Player retention Seifert, Robinson continue Tim Seifert, who recently scored a record CPL hundred for St Lucia Kings, continues as wicketkeeper. Tim Robinson retains his spot after a Player-of-the-Match knock in the tri-series against South Africa. Ish Sodhi is the frontline spinner in the squad that will be captained by Bracewell. He is leading the team in the absence of Santner, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and is expected to be available for England's tour later this month.

Injury concerns Santner, other senior players ruled out Along with Santner, several other senior players such as Finn Allen, Adam Milne, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson are out due to injuries. Kane Williamson has made himself unavailable for the series after signing an international casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket. The three-match series begins on October 1 at Bay Oval, with the remaining games on October 3 and 4 at the same venue.