How Kochi is tackling its sewage problem
Kerala is dealing with a huge sewage problem—almost 600 million liters of urban waste go untreated every day because the state's plants just can't keep up.
Kochi, one of Kerala's biggest cities, is hit especially hard: it treats less than 3% of its daily sewage, and pollution is making most tap and groundwater unsafe to drink.
Why this matters
This isn't just about dirty water—it's about health, the environment, and basic quality of life.
Despite getting tons of rain, Kochi still faces water shortages, and much water is polluted.
The government says new treatment plants are coming (with some already running and more in the works), plus cool tech like an Omni Processor in Thiruvananthapuram that turns sewage into electricity.
If you care about clean water or how cities handle waste as they grow, this story's for you.