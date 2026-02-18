How Kochi is tackling its sewage problem

Why this matters

This isn't just about dirty water—it's about health, the environment, and basic quality of life.

Despite getting tons of rain, Kochi still faces water shortages, and much water is polluted.

The government says new treatment plants are coming (with some already running and more in the works), plus cool tech like an Omni Processor in Thiruvananthapuram that turns sewage into electricity.

If you care about clean water or how cities handle waste as they grow, this story's for you.