How Pakistan's rejection of call tested hotline for preventing misunderstandings
After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam left 25 tourists and a local dead, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab.
Right after the strikes, India's top military officer used the hotline to tell Pakistan these were limited, defensive actions meant to avoid civilian harm.
Pakistan rejected India's explanation
Even with this direct call, Pakistan rejected India's explanation and responded with attacks on Indian civilian and military sites.
The DGMO hotline—set up to prevent misunderstandings between the two countries—was put to the test.
This episode shows just how fragile peace is along the border, but also why open lines of communication are still so important for keeping things from escalating further.