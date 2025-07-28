Next Article
'Operation Sindoor wrapped up on India's terms': Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Operation Sindoor wrapped up on India's terms—no Indian assets were harmed, and the Army held strong against Pakistan's attacks.
The debate over what happened is still going, with both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi set to weigh in.
Will act again if needed, says Singh
Singh made it clear there was no outside pressure to stop the operation; India agreed to a ceasefire only after meeting its goals, and would act again if needed.
He also pushed back on rumors of US President Trump mediating, saying the decision came from direct talks with Pakistan.
Meanwhile, some heated exchanges broke out when Congress member P Chidambaram questioned where the attackers came from.