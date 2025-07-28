26/11 case: NIA opposes Rana's request for regular phone calls
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, has been denied permission by the NIA to make regular phone calls from Tihar jail.
Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin recently extradited from the US, wanted monthly calls to speak with his family about his case.
The agency refused, citing ongoing security concerns.
Rana's legal team argues calls are basic rights
Rana's legal team argued in court that these calls are part of his basic rights and needed to communicate with family.
The court had earlier allowed him a one-time call under strict rules, but will decide on August 1 if he'll get more chances after reviewing reports from jail officials.
For now, security worries are taking priority over his request for regular contact with family or legal advisors.