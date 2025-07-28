Indian Army's tech transformation: How AI, drones are changing warfare
In July 2023, the Indian Army ran Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI in East Sikkim, right by the China border.
The focus? Putting AI-powered sensors, drones, and fast data systems to the test in tough mountain terrain—helping soldiers spot threats faster and stay a step ahead.
'Sensor-to-shooter' chain in the mountains
By linking AI sensors and drones through secure networks, the Army created a real-time "sensor-to-shooter" chain—meaning threats can be detected and responded to almost instantly.
It's all part of India's push for a more tech-savvy military under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Decade of Transformation.'
Operation Sindoor showcased homegrown loitering drones
Earlier this year, Operation Sindoor showed off Indian-made loitering drones like SkyStriker and precision missiles to tackle terrorist hideouts.
Integrated systems helped neutralize over 600 drone attacks—a big leap for homegrown defense tech.