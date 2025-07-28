Next Article
India invests ₹1.12L crore for 'Baby S-400' air defense system
India just greenlit a huge ₹1.12 lakh crore investment for its homegrown Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, nicknamed the "Baby S-400."
Built by DRDO, this system is designed to quickly take down low-flying threats and drones within a 30km range—helping plug gaps in India's air defenses after lessons learned from Operation Sindoor.
Each QRSAM regiment costs about ₹6,000 crore
The Defence Ministry has approved ₹36,000 crore for six QRSAM regiments—split evenly between the Army and Air Force—even though the full plan calls for 22 regiments.
These first units will be stationed at key spots along the borders with Pakistan and China, aiming to keep up with new tech threats like drones and missiles.