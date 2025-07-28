India invests ₹1.12L crore for 'Baby S-400' air defense system

Each QRSAM regiment costs about ₹6,000 crore

The Defence Ministry has approved ₹36,000 crore for six QRSAM regiments—split evenly between the Army and Air Force—even though the full plan calls for 22 regiments.

These first units will be stationed at key spots along the borders with Pakistan and China, aiming to keep up with new tech threats like drones and missiles.