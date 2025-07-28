Next Article
Barabanki temple tragedy: 2 dead, over 25 injured
During a busy Jalabhishek ritual at Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, UP, a live electric wire—snapped by monkeys—fell onto a tin shed packed with devotees.
The electrified shed shocked people mid-prayer, leading to chaos that left two dead and over 25 injured.
CM announces compensation for victims' families
Panic quickly turned into a stampede as people tried to escape. Most of the injured were rushed to local health centers; some needed hospital care.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced ₹5 lakh compensation for families who lost loved ones and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
After another deadly stampede just a day earlier in Haridwar, many are now calling for better safety at crowded religious events.