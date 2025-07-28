Next Article
Half-burnt cash at home: HC judge challenges panel report
Justice Yashwant Varma from the Allahabad High Court is pushing back against a panel report that investigated half-burnt cash found at his house.
He says the proper process wasn't followed when his removal was recommended and feels he was treated unfairly—almost like a convict, without a real chance to defend himself.
Supreme Court is reviewing Varma's challenge
The Supreme Court is now reviewing Varma's challenge.
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that the panel never directly linked the cash to Varma and argued that public debates about judges are not allowed under the Constitution.
The court wants a one-page summary of arguments before it meets again on July 30.
The original panel had spent 10 days investigating, hearing from 55 witnesses.