Half-burnt cash at home: HC judge challenges panel report

The Supreme Court is now reviewing Varma's challenge.

His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that the panel never directly linked the cash to Varma and argued that public debates about judges are not allowed under the Constitution.

The court wants a one-page summary of arguments before it meets again on July 30.

The original panel had spent 10 days investigating, hearing from 55 witnesses.