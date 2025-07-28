Imphal waterlogged after overnight rain, more showers expected today

River levels are rising too

Streets in areas like Kakwa, Sagolband, Kwakeithel, Andro Parking, Palace Compound, and Kongba Nandeibam are knee-deep in water—so traffic is crawling or stuck.

River levels are rising too (though not at danger marks yet), so local authorities are keeping a close eye out for possible flooding.

If you're heading out or have plans in Imphal today, expect delays and stay safe.