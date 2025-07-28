Next Article
Imphal waterlogged after overnight rain, more showers expected today
Imphal woke up to heavy rain overnight, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged and making it tough for people to get around.
Both Imphal West and East districts saw moderate to heavy showers, and more rain is on the way over the next 24 hours.
River levels are rising too
Streets in areas like Kakwa, Sagolband, Kwakeithel, Andro Parking, Palace Compound, and Kongba Nandeibam are knee-deep in water—so traffic is crawling or stuck.
River levels are rising too (though not at danger marks yet), so local authorities are keeping a close eye out for possible flooding.
If you're heading out or have plans in Imphal today, expect delays and stay safe.