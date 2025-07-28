President Murmu to visit Jharkhand, attend AIIMS, IIT convocation
President Droupadi Murmu will be in Jharkhand from July 31 to August 1, making stops in Deoghar and Dhanbad. It's a bit of a homecoming—she was Governor here before becoming President.
This time, she'll be attending big graduation ceremonies at AIIMS Deoghar and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.
President to spend an hour at IIT (ISM)
On August 1, Murmu will attend AIIMS Deoghar's very first convocation and join IIT (ISM) Dhanbad as it marks its 99th year.
The event will also see Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren joining in.
Expect her to spend about an hour at IIT (ISM), celebrating with students.
No-fly zone over Dhanbad
For her visit, there's a no-fly zone over Dhanbad—so no drones or balloons from July 31 to August 1.
Senior officials are on duty with leaves canceled to keep things running smoothly.