SC allows linking of Aadhaar, voter ID in Bihar
The Supreme Court has said Bihar can keep going with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which means people's Aadhaar numbers will continue being linked to their voter IDs.
The final call on whether this linking should go on for good will be made after the court hears everyone's side.
SIR exercise in Bihar
The SIR is all about making sure Bihar's voter list is accurate and up-to-date. By connecting Aadhaar with voter ID, the Election Commission hopes to clean up the rolls and make elections fairer.
The ECI "will continue to accept Aadhaar and voter ID documents" for now, sticking with what was ordered earlier.