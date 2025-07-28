Mettur Dam water release causes flooding in Erode, bridges closed

Relief centers are ready, no evacuations yet

Floodwaters are rising in several areas within Bhavani, but most homes are still safe for now.

Disaster response teams (NDRF and SDRF) are on standby, 42 flood-prone spots have been identified, and relief centers are ready—though no one's been evacuated yet.

If you're in the area or know someone who is, it's smart to stay updated and follow local safety advice.