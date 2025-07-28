Next Article
Mettur Dam water release causes flooding in Erode, bridges closed
A significant water release from Mettur Dam has caused serious flooding in Bhavani, Erode district.
The Cauvery River is overflowing into neighborhoods like Cauvery Nagar, with nearby areas such as Kandhan Nagar and Palakarai also at risk.
Authorities have closed bridges and stopped boat services as a precaution.
Relief centers are ready, no evacuations yet
Floodwaters are rising in several areas within Bhavani, but most homes are still safe for now.
Disaster response teams (NDRF and SDRF) are on standby, 42 flood-prone spots have been identified, and relief centers are ready—though no one's been evacuated yet.
If you're in the area or know someone who is, it's smart to stay updated and follow local safety advice.