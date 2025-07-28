Next Article
Mamata Banerjee to help Bengali workers facing abuse in states
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants to help Bengali-speaking workers return from other states, following reports that many faced harassment and abuse in places like Maharashtra and Haryana.
The state estimates about 22 lakh people are working outside Bengal, and the government is stepping in to support them.
CM to provide jobs, health cards to returnees
Banerjee has asked officials to set up a plan for a smooth return, with jobs under the Karmashree scheme (which offers 50 days of work) and health cards through Swasthya Sathi.
She's also leading a protest rally in Birbhum against what she calls "linguistic terrorism," aiming to stand up for Bengali communities facing trouble elsewhere.