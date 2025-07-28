Next Article
Delhi Police SI, 2 officers arrested for taking bribe
A woman Sub-Inspector from Delhi Police, Neetu Bhist, along with two other officers and two civilians, was arrested for allegedly taking a ₹20 lakh bribe.
The case came to light after an educational consultant said he was threatened into paying up to avoid fake charges—he was first asked for ₹50 lakh but ended up signing cheques for ₹20 lakh under pressure.
Accused caught red-handed at police station
Police set a trap and caught the group red-handed at Paschim Vihar East police station.
One civilian involved, Ajay Kashyap, reportedly visited the station often, raising questions about his ties with senior officers.
Suspension proceedings are underway against all accused, and this isn't an isolated case—at least 10 Delhi Police personnel have faced bribery charges so far in 2025.