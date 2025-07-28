Delhi Police SI, 2 officers arrested for taking bribe India Jul 28, 2025

A woman Sub-Inspector from Delhi Police, Neetu Bhist, along with two other officers and two civilians, was arrested for allegedly taking a ₹20 lakh bribe.

The case came to light after an educational consultant said he was threatened into paying up to avoid fake charges—he was first asked for ₹50 lakh but ended up signing cheques for ₹20 lakh under pressure.