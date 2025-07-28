Next Article
'You don't know Bhai Virendra?': Bihar MLA's audio clip leak
A leaked audio clip is making the rounds, where RJD MLA Bhai Virendra can be heard losing his cool at a village secretary who didn't recognize him during a call about a delayed death certificate.
Virendra, clearly frustrated, told the secretary, "You don't know Bhai Virendra? You don't know Bhai Virendra of Maner? You want me to introduce myself?" and even threatened to "hit with shoes" if things weren't sorted.
Village secretary stayed calm amid the storm
Despite the heated words, the village secretary stayed calm and made it clear that the application had already been processed.
He also pushed back against the threats, insisting on respectful communication.
The whole incident shines a light on how local officials sometimes face pressure—and how standing your ground still matters.