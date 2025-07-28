'You don't know Bhai Virendra?': Bihar MLA's audio clip leak India Jul 28, 2025

A leaked audio clip is making the rounds, where RJD MLA Bhai Virendra can be heard losing his cool at a village secretary who didn't recognize him during a call about a delayed death certificate.

Virendra, clearly frustrated, told the secretary, "You don't know Bhai Virendra? You don't know Bhai Virendra of Maner? You want me to introduce myself?" and even threatened to "hit with shoes" if things weren't sorted.