How to update your Aadhaar card without common mistakes
What's the story
Updating your Aadhaar card helps keep your personal information accurate and up to date. You can update some details online, while others require a visit to an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Keeping your Aadhaar details current can help you access banking services, government benefits, and other essential services. Here are five practical tips to help you update your Aadhaar card correctly and track your request.
Tip 1
Online update process simplified
You can use the official myAadhaar portal to update your address and upload proof of identity or address documents.
Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Follow the instructions to submit your request and save the Service Request Number (SRN) for tracking.
Mobile number updates may also be available through the official Aadhaar app, depending on the available features and verification requirements.
Tip 2
Required documents for updates
The documents you need depend on the details you want to update.
For identity verification, you may use documents such as a PAN card, passport, or voter ID, depending on UIDAI's accepted list.
Address proof may include a bank passbook or ration card.
For date of birth changes, documents such as a birth certificate or passport may be accepted. Check UIDAI's current document list before applying.
Tip 3
Visit an Aadhaar centre for other changes
Some updates require an in-person visit to an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
These include changes to your name, date of birth, gender, photograph, fingerprints, or iris details.
Mobile number updates may also require a centre visit, depending on the method used.
Carry the necessary supporting documents and complete the required verification.
You will receive an acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number (URN) to track your application.
Tip 4
Track your Aadhaar update request
After submitting an update request for your Aadhaar card, it is important to track its status for confirmation of successful processing.
A unique acknowledgment number is provided upon submission, which can be used on UIDAI's website or mobile app to check the current status of your request.
This way, you will know if any further action is required from your side.
Tip 5
Check the fees and avoid common mistakes
Online uploads of proof of identity and proof of address documents are free until June 14, 2027, according to the announced UIDAI provision. Other updates generally carry a fee.
Demographic and document updates typically cost ₹75, while biometric updates generally cost ₹125, though charges may vary under applicable UIDAI rules.
To avoid delays, submit clear, valid documents and check that the details match your records.
If your request is delayed or rejected, use UIDAI's official support channels for assistance.