Bird flu detected in dead crows in Chennai: advisory issued 

Several hundred crows were found dead across Chennai on Friday, with laboratory tests confirming the presence of the H5N1 virus. The highly pathogenic strain of influenza A virus, commonly known as "bird flu," was detected in samples from dead crows collected from Adyar. The Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry has since issued an advisory to the public.

Health advisory Public advised not to touch dead birds In light of the confirmed H5N1 cases, authorities have advised the public not to touch or handle any dead birds. They have also been asked to report any new sightings of dead birds to local authorities immediately. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has already set up medical camps in areas like Adyar, where many bird deaths were reported.

Disposal measures Carcasses of crows, poultry must be disposed of The Union Ministry has also directed that all carcasses of crows and poultry be incinerated or buried deep in accordance with biosecurity protocols. This is to prevent any further transmission of the virus. The ministry has asked local municipalities to strengthen biosecurity measures and disinfect areas where bird deaths have been reported.

