Hyderabad cracks down on drunk driving: 270 jailed over New Year India Jan 23, 2026

Hyderabad traffic police took a tough stand on drunk driving during the New Year week, with courts sending 270 motorists to jail following convictions.

The crackdown ran from December 24 to 31, aiming to keep celebrations safe for everyone.

The Hyderabad traffic police said this on January 22, 2026.