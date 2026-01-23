Hyderabad cracks down on drunk driving: 270 jailed over New Year
Hyderabad traffic police took a tough stand on drunk driving during the New Year week, with courts sending 270 motorists to jail following convictions.
The crackdown ran from December 24 to 31, aiming to keep celebrations safe for everyone.
The Hyderabad traffic police said this on January 22, 2026.
Offenders' bosses and colleges get notified
In a move that really drives home the consequences, police also sent notices about these offenses to employers and educational institutions.
Officials say this is part of an ongoing push for safer roads—and warn that strict action will continue against drunk driving.