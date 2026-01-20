Hyderabad IPS officer almost scammed by fake traffic challans
India
Hyderabad's Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Shilpavalli, got hit with a phishing attempt when scammers sent her fake SMS traffic challans over three days, claiming she'd been caught overspeeding.
The messages contained suspicious links posing as official portals.
How the scam works—and what police want you to know
Shilpavalli didn't fall for it—she avoided clicking any links and reported the scam right away. She also warned everyone on X (formerly Twitter).
Hyderabad Police say even officers aren't immune and urge people to double-check web addresses (stick to .gov.in), never pay fines via random SMS links, and report suspicious messages immediately.
Police are asking everyone to stay alert.