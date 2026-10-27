Myanmar woman raped by husband's friends in Hyderabad

Tamanna alleged that soon after their marriage in Hyderabad, Fayaz started confining her at home.

She claimed he would lock the house from outside, leaving her with three friends, Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman, who also hail from Myanmar but live in Hyderabad.

The friends allegedly sexually assaulted her, and two of them threatened to kill her if she spoke about it.