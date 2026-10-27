Myanmar woman raped by husband's friends in Hyderabad
What's the story
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has accused her husband of repeatedly locking her inside their rented house in Hyderabad and sending his friends to sexually assault her. According to India Today, the alleged assaults came to light on October 23 when the house owner broke open the lock after arriving to collect pending rent. The victim, Humaira Tamanna, had moved from Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh with Mohammad Fayaz in May this year.
Escape and rescue
Woman locked inside house
Tamanna alleged that soon after their marriage in Hyderabad, Fayaz started confining her at home.
She claimed he would lock the house from outside, leaving her with three friends, Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman, who also hail from Myanmar but live in Hyderabad.
The friends allegedly sexually assaulted her, and two of them threatened to kill her if she spoke about it.
Family rescue
How she escaped from the house
Tamanna's ordeal ended when the house owner broke open the lock to collect pending rent.
With the help of another person's mobile phone, she contacted her family and was taken to a relative's house.
On October 26, her relative Mohammad Rasheed took her to a police station where she lodged a complaint against Fayaz and his friends.
An FIR has been registered against Fayaz, Mujeeb, Kamal, and Rehman on charges of rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.