Hyderabad wants to join the world's top megacities
Hyderabad is aiming big—literally. The city plans to merge with 27 nearby municipalities, forming a massive Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
If this happens, Hyderabad's population could jump from 91 lakh to around 1.5 crore, pushing it ahead of cities like London and New York in global rankings and landing it among the world's top 20 megacities.
Big dreams bring big challenges
But growing this fast isn't simple.
Experts warn that more people means more pressure on roads, water supply, and waste systems—Hyderabad already deals with up to 9,000 tons of garbage daily.
There's also a real need for better public transport to tackle traffic and pollution.
While merging could help manage these issues together, it also means the city has to step up its game for sustainable growth.