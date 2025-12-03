Next Article
Burglary near Ludhiana police chief's home sparks security worries
India
A jewelry and costume shop right next to the Ludhiana police chief's house was burgled on December 1.
Thieves took off with jewelry, a tablet, a phone, and even the CCTV recorder—total losses are around ₹5.5 lakh.
The break-in has people questioning how safe the area really is if this can happen so close to top police officials.
Locals call for better security after bold theft
Shop owner Chetna Basil found out about the break-in from her neighbors and quickly reported it to the police.
Former councilor Parminder Mehta voiced his frustration over rising crime in Ludhiana, saying criminals seem "fearless" even near senior cops' homes.
He's urging stricter security measures so people can feel safer in their own neighborhoods.