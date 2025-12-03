Burglary near Ludhiana police chief's home sparks security worries India Dec 03, 2025

A jewelry and costume shop right next to the Ludhiana police chief's house was burgled on December 1.

Thieves took off with jewelry, a tablet, a phone, and even the CCTV recorder—total losses are around ₹5.5 lakh.

The break-in has people questioning how safe the area really is if this can happen so close to top police officials.