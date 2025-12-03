Putin's India visit: Big moves in trade, defense, and diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to New Delhi on December 4-5—his first India trip in four years.
The timing is big: Russia just approved a new pact letting both countries use each other's facilities and airspace for joint training.
It's all about boosting trust and working together more closely.
What's on the table?
Expect deals covering trade, healthcare, defense, and a new labor mobility agreement to ease the movement of skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers to Russia.
Both sides are aiming high—$100 billion in trade by 2030—with lots of focus on engineering exports, pharma, and digital services.
Talks may also include India buying advanced Russian fighter jets.
Why does this matter?
India is showing it'll make its own calls globally—even pushing back against Western criticism of its Russia ties.
Meanwhile, tensions with Pakistan are still simmering over flight routes for cyclone relief.
All in all, this visit isn't just about paperwork—it's about India shaping its place on the world stage.