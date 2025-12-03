Indian Maritime Doctrine 2025: Big moves for a stronger, smarter Navy
India just rolled out its updated Maritime Doctrine for 2025—the first major refresh in a decade.
This new playbook focuses on jointness and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force—a key step toward the theaterisation reform, which would eventually place forces under unified commanders.
There's also a new focus on handling tricky situations that aren't quite war but aren't peace either.
What's changing and why it matters
The doctrine leans into modern warfare—think cyber, space, drones, and uncrewed tech—so India can keep up with global trends.
It ties into big-picture goals like Viksit Bharat 2047 and the MAHASAGAR vision, which means India wants to be a bigger player not just in the Indian Ocean.
Bottom line: this is about making sure India's military stays sharp and ready for whatever comes next.
Bringing all forces together
With recent joint strategies on Special Forces and multi-domain ops, this doctrine pushes for more teamwork between services.
It also aims to get more people thinking about why maritime power actually matters for national security—because oceans are kind of a big deal for India's future.