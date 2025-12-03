Senior YEIDA official loses ₹1.24cr in cyber trading scam India Dec 03, 2025

A senior official from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida West lost ₹1.24 crore to a cyber trading scam after being approached on WhatsApp by someone posing as a businesswoman.

The scammer, calling herself Divya Sharma, built trust through friendly chats and fake investment returns before convincing him to keep investing over several months.