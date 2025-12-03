Next Article
Senior YEIDA official loses ₹1.24cr in cyber trading scam
India
A senior official from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida West lost ₹1.24 crore to a cyber trading scam after being approached on WhatsApp by someone posing as a businesswoman.
The scammer, calling herself Divya Sharma, built trust through friendly chats and fake investment returns before convincing him to keep investing over several months.
How the scam unfolded and what's happening now
After seeing small "profits," the official kept transferring money, only to be asked for a 30% withdrawal fee when he tried to cash out—then the fraudster vanished.
He reported the case to cybercrime police, who are now investigating.