Noida, Greater Noida choke as air quality worsens
India
Noida and Greater Noida woke up to some seriously bad air on Tuesday, with AQI levels hitting 395 and 378—both deep in the "very poor" zone, according to the CPCB.
That's a sharp rise from just a day earlier, when things had briefly improved in Greater Noida.
Why is it so bad right now?
Blame it on chilly weather and barely any wind—pollutants are getting trapped close to the ground.
Even with water sprinkling and tighter rules at construction sites, pollution isn't letting up. November's been super dry too, making things worse.
With no rain in sight and GRAP measures still on, there's not much relief expected soon.