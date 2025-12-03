SC says divorced Muslim women can claim all marriage gifts, cash, and gold
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if a Muslim woman gets divorced, she has the right to claim all the cash, gold, and gifts she received at her wedding.
This isn't just about money—it's about making sure women have financial security and dignity after divorce.
The judges underscored that these assets must be treated as the woman's property and returned to her once the marriage ends, even if they're technically given to her husband.
Why this matters
This ruling reversed an earlier High Court decision and ordered the ex-husband to pay nearly ₹18 lakh—including dower, dowry, gold, and household stuff from an August 2005 marriage—within six weeks or face extra interest.
The court said laws should focus on real justice and gender equality instead of getting stuck on technicalities.
It's a big step for women's rights—and shows that fair treatment matters more than old loopholes.