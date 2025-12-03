SC says divorced Muslim women can claim all marriage gifts, cash, and gold India Dec 03, 2025

The Supreme Court just made it clear: if a Muslim woman gets divorced, she has the right to claim all the cash, gold, and gifts she received at her wedding.

This isn't just about money—it's about making sure women have financial security and dignity after divorce.

The judges underscored that these assets must be treated as the woman's property and returned to her once the marriage ends, even if they're technically given to her husband.