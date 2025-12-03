Indian Navy's new maritime doctrine 2025: Finding the space between peace and conflict
The Indian Navy just rolled out its updated Maritime Doctrine 2025, announced by Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Navy Day.
The big update? A new "no-war, no-peace" category that recognizes situations that aren't exactly war, but aren't peaceful either—marked by coercion, hybrid operations, and sub-threshold conflict.
The doctrine aims to help the Navy handle these modern challenges more effectively.
Adapting strategy for a changing world
Originally drafted in 2004 and last updated in 2015, this new version reflects how India's maritime strategy is evolving.
It ties into national goals like Viksit Bharat 2047 and projects such as Sagarmala and Maritime India Vision 2030, showing the Navy's focus on staying flexible and ready for whatever comes next—while supporting India's bigger ambitions.