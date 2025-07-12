'I didn't do it': Air India crash report reveals pilot confusion
A new report on the June 12 Air India Dreamliner crash reveals a rare and tragic mistake in the cockpit.
The plane lost all power just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to a fatal accident that claimed 241 lives, with one survivor.
Investigators say what happened points to some big questions about aviation safety.
What the preliminary report says
According to the AAIB, both engine fuel switches suddenly flipped from "Run" to "Cutoff" in under a second—basically shutting off power mid-air.
A recording captured one pilot asking why the fuel was cut, with the other insisting they didn't do it.
Even though they tried to restart the engines, only one began to regain thrust, but it was too late.
Crash highlights need for better safety measures in aviation
The investigation is still on, but this case highlights how even tiny mistakes or technical glitches can have huge consequences.
The findings could potentially lead to stronger safety rules—not just in India but worldwide—to help prevent something like this from happening again.