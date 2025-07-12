Bihar district officer arrested for alleged intoxication

Officer had claimed homeopathic medicine caused previous positive test

A breathalyzer test confirmed Kumar had alcohol in his system—violating Bihar's strict liquor ban—leading to his immediate arrest on what was supposed to be his last day before a transfer.

This isn't new for Kumar; he was previously arrested in March 2024 for similar reasons but claimed homeopathic medicine caused the result.

Now, departmental action is underway as authorities continue their probe into prohibition law violations.