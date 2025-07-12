Bihar district officer arrested for alleged intoxication
Shambhu Kumar, the District Fisheries Officer in Supaul, Bihar, was arrested after allegedly attending a government function while drunk.
The incident happened during National Fish Farmers Day on Thursday, with senior officials and the district minister present.
Kumar was questioned about complaints over fisheries kit distribution when his slurred speech and odd behavior raised eyebrows.
Officer had claimed homeopathic medicine caused previous positive test
A breathalyzer test confirmed Kumar had alcohol in his system—violating Bihar's strict liquor ban—leading to his immediate arrest on what was supposed to be his last day before a transfer.
This isn't new for Kumar; he was previously arrested in March 2024 for similar reasons but claimed homeopathic medicine caused the result.
Now, departmental action is underway as authorities continue their probe into prohibition law violations.