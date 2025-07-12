Next Article
Understanding Maharashtra's 'Urban Maoism' Bill
Maharashtra's Assembly just passed a new law—the MSPS Bill—meant to crack down on extremist activities in cities.
If it becomes law, the government can label groups as "unlawful," and anyone involved could face 2-7 years in jail plus hefty fines.
The bill still needs approval from the Legislative Council and Governor before it kicks in.
Bill covers joining or funding banned organizations
The MSPS Bill covers things like joining or funding banned organizations, and was tweaked after over 1,200 people shared their feedback.
Now, only senior police officers can lead investigations, and there are stricter rules for who sits on advisory boards—all to help Maharashtra better handle threats like urban Maoism.