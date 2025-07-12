Understanding Maharashtra's 'Urban Maoism' Bill India Jul 12, 2025

Maharashtra's Assembly just passed a new law—the MSPS Bill—meant to crack down on extremist activities in cities.

If it becomes law, the government can label groups as "unlawful," and anyone involved could face 2-7 years in jail plus hefty fines.

The bill still needs approval from the Legislative Council and Governor before it kicks in.