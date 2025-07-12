Next Article
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on July 12? Details here
Banks across India will be closed on July 12, 2025, since it's the second Saturday—plus, all Sundays this month are holidays too.
The RBI sets these rules, so don't be surprised if your local branch has its shutters down.
States with extra holidays
Beyond the regular weekends, some states have extra days off.
Meghalaya banks close on July 14 (Beh Deinkhlam) and July 17 (U Tirot Singh's death anniversary).
Uttarakhand shuts down for Harela on July 16, Tripura for Ker Puja on July 19, and Sikkim for Drukpa Tshe-zi on July 28.
Tips to plan your banking needs
If you need to visit a branch, planning ahead saves hassle—especially with these scattered holidays.
Luckily, online banking and UPI work round the clock.
Checking the RBI holiday list can help you avoid last-minute surprises!