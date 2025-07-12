Next Article
Maya Angelou's words echo in Kerala courtroom
K.P. Prashanth, serving a life sentence for the 2015 political murder of P G Deepak in Thrissur, just got a rare 15-day parole from the Kerala High Court to attend his own wedding on July 13—even though prison rules usually don't allow it.
The court said Prashanth's fiancee's loyalty and their bond deserved recognition, quoting Maya Angelou to remind everyone that love can overcome even tough odds.
Prashanth convicted for murder tied to political rivalry
Prashanth is one of five BJP-RSS activists convicted earlier this year for Deepak's murder—a case tied to political rivalry after Deepak switched parties from BJP to JD(U).
The High Court overturned an earlier acquittal and handed down life sentences in April.