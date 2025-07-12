Maya Angelou's words echo in Kerala courtroom India Jul 12, 2025

K.P. Prashanth, serving a life sentence for the 2015 political murder of P G Deepak in Thrissur, just got a rare 15-day parole from the Kerala High Court to attend his own wedding on July 13—even though prison rules usually don't allow it.

The court said Prashanth's fiancee's loyalty and their bond deserved recognition, quoting Maya Angelou to remind everyone that love can overcome even tough odds.