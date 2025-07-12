Next Article
Novel initiative reduces TB deaths in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Kasanoi Erappila Thittam (TN-KET), launched in 2022, is making a real difference in the fight against tuberculosis.
By focusing on early detection and personalized care, the program has helped cut TB death rates across districts like Dharmapuri, Karur, and Villupuram—a win that's now recognized in a recent medical study.
TN-KET's innovative approach to tackling TB
Health workers use a simple checklist to spot severe cases quickly, getting nearly all high-risk patients into hospitals within a week.
Thanks to this approach, some districts have seen TB deaths drop by up to 30%, and statewide early deaths are down by 20% in just six months.
TN-KET's success is inspiring other regions to rethink how they tackle TB—showing that smart strategies can save lives.