Novel initiative reduces TB deaths in Tamil Nadu

TN-KET's innovative approach to tackling TB

Health workers use a simple checklist to spot severe cases quickly, getting nearly all high-risk patients into hospitals within a week.

Thanks to this approach, some districts have seen TB deaths drop by up to 30%, and statewide early deaths are down by 20% in just six months.

TN-KET's success is inspiring other regions to rethink how they tackle TB—showing that smart strategies can save lives.