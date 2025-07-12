Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage resumes after 5-year hiatus

After a five-year pause caused by COVID-19 and border tensions, the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra—a spiritual journey cherished by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers—has finally resumed. This year, 750 lucky pilgrims will be chosen from 5,561 applicants through a computerized draw.

Journey details Pilgrims travel around Lake Manasarovar (90km) and trek Mount Kailash (52km), a mountain held sacred across several religions.

The MEA is sending groups in 15 batches: five via Uttarakhand's Lipulekh pass and 10 through Sikkim's Nathu La pass.

More accessible now Both routes are now fully motorable with barely any trekking required, making the journey more accessible.

Acclimatization stops on the Lipulekh route, such as at Gunji and Navidhang, help travelers adjust to high altitudes—a thoughtful touch for everyone's safety.