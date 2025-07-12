Air India crash: Spotlight on pilots' profiles

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal (56) had over 15,000 flying hours and was certified to command several big jets, including the Boeing 787. First Officer Clive Kunder (32) had more than 3,400 flying hours and solid experience as a co-pilot on this aircraft. Both had completed all required training and fitness checks.

What happened in the cockpit?

Early reports say both engines' fuel switches were moved to "CUTOFF" seconds after takeoff—something cockpit audio shows one pilot questioned while the other denied doing.

No technical faults were found with the plane or its engines.

The DGCA is now conducting a broader investigation into the incident during those crucial moments.