Traffic diversions announced for Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad

From July 14, Meerut Road and GT Road will work as one-way streets—only light vehicles heading toward Meerut get through. By July 17, these roads close to all vehicles so pedestrians can walk freely. If you're driving in from Delhi, expect checks at borders like Loni and Anand Vihar.

Over 2,500 police officers on duty

About 2,500 police officers are on duty for crowd control—550 just at Dudheshwar Nath temple alone.

Safety upgrades include fixing roads and covering electric poles.

Shops along the route are affected too: meat shops are closed, and most liquor stores have been covered or shut down until the yatra wraps up.